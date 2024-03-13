UAE: 2 butcheries closed for safety violations over cockroach infestations

The initiative was launched at Emirates Food Bank and is being conducted in cooperation with 350 hotels with a team of 5,000 volunteers
Two butcheries have been issued an administrative closure notice in Abu Dhabi for posing a high risk to public health.
Al Ayham Meat butchery, with the trade licence number CN-4292741, and Al Amal butchery, with the trade licence number CN-4860828, both located in Mushrif Mall-Abu Dhabi, have been shut down by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).
These actions come as a response to blatant violations of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and for risking public health.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority stated that the decision to shut down the establishments was made due to repeated violations. Both Al Amal Butchery and Al Ayham Meat Trading Butchery have been found in breach of food regulations. There were instances of selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce, which undermines consumer trust and compromises food integrity.
Furthermore, the authority found cockroach infestations within the premises, indicating a severe disregard for hygiene and sanitation protocols, according to Arabic media.
The authority urged the community members to remain vigilant and report any violations in food facilities or any suspicions regarding the contents of food items. Individuals are encouraged to reach out to the toll-free number 800555 to report such concerns.
ALSO READ:
The initiative was launched at Emirates Food Bank and is being conducted in cooperation with 350 hotels with a team of 5,000 volunteers
The Dh1-billion fund was established to honour mothers by supporting the education of millions around the world
Workers fished out dozens of number plates from water ponds on the streets
The authorities also seized eggs wrapped in cotton and talismans — all believed to be intended for use in sorcery
Kelly Harvarde's endeavour to feed people began several years ago with Ramadan Fridge in Jumeriah, which she had to stop during Covid
The flying cars will operate entirely over the water, giving passengers scenic views of the two cities and the Arabian Sea
Drivers are advised to be careful while driving on the road
It is dedicated to receiving suggestions and complaints from citizens and residents, and subsequently seeking solutions from government officials