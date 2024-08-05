UAE: 2 arrested for selling nearly 800,000 e-cigarettes without licence in Ajman

Adhering to these time periods is necessary for those subject to corporate tax to avoid administrative fines
Ajman Police arrested two individuals on charges of trading and storing 797,000 e-cigarettes without a licence.
The authority arrested two individuals of Asian nationality on charges of selling and storing huge quantities amounting to 797,555 e-cigarettes without a license, with tax evasion.
Upon receiving a report, the authorities immediately formed a team and raided the site, where large quantities of e-cigarettes from several companies were seized, owned by two individuals of Asian nationality.
As many as 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in five rooms in the villa, bearing the trademarks of hundreds of electronic cigarette manufacturing companies.
The accused, Asian nationals (M. Sh. N) in his 40s and (M. Sh. H) in his 30s, were arrested. They were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution for tax evasion crimes.
The authority called on the public to be careful when purchasing goods from non-approved sales locations and not to hesitate to report them, pointing out the dangers of smoking to health and safety. It also added that Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with tax evasion crimes that tamper with national security and safety of citizens and residents.
