UAE: 18-month diploma for caregivers to help them prepare for 'future challenges'

A new cohort of 120 expats and Emiratis has embarked on a journey in caregiving as part of the Professional Diploma in Childhood Development at the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).
This accredited programme, which kicked off its second year in September, is designed to cover a wide range of essential topics for effective caregiving, focusing on individuals who need assistance in managing their daily lives, including children, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses or disabilities.
The diploma’s curriculum is meticulously crafted to equip caregivers with the skills necessary to meet diverse needs. “Our training includes understanding child behaviour, developing life skills, and employing strategies to support academic growth,” Mariam Al Zaabi, a representative of the Family Care Authority (FCA) told Khaleej Times. This comprehensive approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the challenges they will encounter in their caregiving roles.
Over the course of 18 months, students will engage in both theoretical instruction and practical training. The programme consists of 12 months of classroom learning, followed by 6 months of hands-on experience in various settings, such as nursing homes, shelters, and educational institutions. Hamza Abdulsalam Kazim, Chief of the Strategy and Partnership Team at NACD, noted, “Approximately 55-60 per cent of the program is theoretical, while the remaining 40-45 per cent focuses on hands-on experience. Students need to engage directly with children and families, as this real-world exposure enhances their learning and prepares them for future challenges.”
Graduates will not only earn academic qualifications but also have the opportunity to secure employment with the Family Care Authority post-training. This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader vision of enhancing community welfare through qualified and compassionate caregiving.
Kazim emphasised that the curriculum has been developed by experts both locally and internationally. “Our programmes focus on multiple dimensions of childhood development, including physical, psychological, and emotional well-being,” he stated. This holistic approach is aimed at equipping caregivers with the knowledge and skills necessary to support children in various environments.
To broaden access, the program requires only a high school diploma for enrolment. Kazim highlighted this initiative: “By allowing high school graduates to enrol, we are opening doors for young individuals who may be passionate about childhood development but previously felt that higher academic qualifications were a barrier.” This effort is designed to attract fresh talent into the caregiving profession and contribute to the UAE's evolving social landscape.
The selection process for this year’s cohort was highly competitive, with 7,800 applicants vying for just 120 spots, resulting in a mere 1.73 per cent acceptance rate. The selected candidates reflect a notable representation of Emiratis and cultural diversity, with students hailing from 11 different nationalities.
During her address at the Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi, Al Zaabi articulated the program's vital role in meeting the labour market's needs. “Today, we’re talking about training individuals who will provide essential support to children in need, and that requires a structured, well-thought-out educational approach.”
Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, further stressed the need for ongoing development in the social workforce to meet contemporary challenges. She highlighted the impacts of technological advancements, mental health demands, and an ageing population as critical areas requiring the attention of caregivers and social workers.
“As the global population ages, the demand for elderly care and caregiver support will escalate,” Buhumaid noted, advocating for specialized training programs that equip caregivers with the skills necessary to provide effective support to the elderly. She emphasised that the caregiving profession must evolve alongside demographic changes.
