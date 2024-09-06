UAE: 15 purebred Arabian camels sold for Dh2.5 million at auction in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 6:48 PM

A total of 15 purebred Arabian camels were sold for nearly Dh2.5 million at the ongoing 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex).

“The auction included the sale of young male and female camels from the finest breeds, known for their outstanding racing abilities. Each camel is distinguished by its lineage and the achievements of its sire and dam, which are essential factors in determining its value,” organisers said on Friday.

Adihex – which runs until September 8 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) – is annual exhibition related to hunting, equestrian sports, and outdoor lifestyle. It is also a global platform for promoting cultural exchange between nations.

The auction attracted hundreds of bidders from the UAE and GCC countries who looked for purebred camels, known for their exceptional lineage and racing potential. To ensure the best breeds were presented for sale, the Supreme Organising Committee for the Purebred Arabian Camel Auction said they established a set of terms and organisational procedures, along with financial guarantees to verify the seriousness of the bidders.

Camels are called “the ships of the desert” that helped the nomadic Bedouin survive for centuries. Camel racing, meanwhile, is a traditional sport that has been practised for centuries on the Arabian Peninsula. It was believed to have started in the 7th century and organised by Bedouin tribes as part of cultural events, ceremonies and celebrations during weddings or birthdays.