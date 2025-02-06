UAE: 120-hour workweek for employees? Overworking don't guarantee success, say experts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested that professionals should work 120 hours a week, inviting criticism on social media. Meanwhile, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy also faced backlash after advocating for a 70-hour workweek for young professionals.

These comments by tech leaders have reignited the debate over long working hours. However, HR professionals in the UAE emphasise the importance of adding value in the workplace and continuous self-improvement rather than stretching themselves to exhaustion.

Industry experts warn that excessive work hours can lead to burnout and reduced productivity, urging a balanced approach that fosters career growth without compromising wellbeing.

Khaleej Times reached out to HR professionals in the country to gauge their views and understand whether this idea resonates with employers in the UAE.

Aws Ismail, general manager, Marc Ellis, Dubai, said, "I've been in recruitment and staffing for years, and I've seen plenty of professionals push themselves to the limit, thinking it's the only way to get ahead. But in reality, once you go past 50-60 hours a week, productivity drops, and burnout kicks in. I am a strong believer that success isn't just about working more; it's about working smarter."

He added, "I wouldn't go as far as Musk with a 120-hour working week. I believe long hours don't automatically mean success, it's more about what you deliver, not just how many hours you work. The UAE job market moves fast, and with technology automating so much, efficiency and adaptability matter more than ever. If you're getting things done at your workplace, adding value, and constantly improving, there's no need to stretch yourself to exhaustion."

Experts advise employees must be organised, set achievable goals throughout the day, and time themselves for certain activities.

"This will easily help avoid working long hours whilst doing what you need to do and more. There are times when you need to put in extra hours, client deliveries, big projects, tight deadlines, or growing something new, but that doesn't need to be the default. Hard work matters a lot, but the real game-changer is making your hours count, staying sharp, and having the energy to keep learning and moving forward," added Ismail.

Matter of personal preference, pace, workload

Other business leaders in the country also emphasised that overworking is not sustainable in the long run. However, while some individuals don't mind fast-paced, long-hour environments, others perform best within well-defined boundaries.

Nicki Wilson, executive director, Genie Recruitment, said, "I know this might be different to other leaders, but I prioritise my peace over everything. Even in demanding industries, balance is essential. I personally cap my workweek at around 42 hours, with an additional eight hours only during particularly intense periods. But I rarely work at home or on weekends. I don't actually do that much over a weekend.

"For my team, however, I ensure their workweek remains within a 40-hour limit, though some may choose to work outside of hours based on personal preference, pace and workload."

HR professionals stressed it's not about working excessively but about showing commitment, adaptability, and a willingness to learn.

"That said, career development is not one size fits all. Some individuals thrive in high-intensity, long-hour environments, while others perform best within well-structured boundaries. For example, I find that working within set hours keeps me highly productive, while others may need a more flexible approach, perhaps starting slow in the morning and ramping up later in the day," added Wilson.

They pointed out that the key is understanding one's working style, communicating openly with employers about growth opportunities, and finding a balance that allows one to excel without sacrificing their wellbeing.

What can stress do?

Meanwhile, wellness experts in the country emphasised that extended work hours can lead to increased stress, poor food habits, a lack of physical activity, and health issues. Dr Waleed Alomar, specialist psychiatry at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, said, "Numerous studies have found that working for long hours each week may result in burnout and stress, making it challenging for employees to maintain personal relationships or enjoy their leisure time. People do need downtime to unwind after their day's work, and hence, there needs to be clear boundaries set on the appropriate work hours. Overworking also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke." Specialists highlighted that physical and mental strain in overworked individuals might begin with acute physiological responses such as exhaustion, stress, disturbed sleep, and unfavourable lifestyle choices in response to the increasing stress. "Employee wellbeing is key for workplace productivity at the end of the day. According to Gallup's research, wellbeing impacts more than just how employees feel; it influences how many sick days employees take, their job performance, burnout, and the likelihood of leaving the organisation. According to the Gallup survey, 75 per cent of medical costs are incurred mostly due to preventable health disorders, and employee burnout costs the global economy $322 billion in turnover and lost productivity," added Alomar. Pushing beyond sustainable limits not only heightens the risk of burnout but can also stifle creativity and problem-solving, the very qualities that fuel meaningful progress. Girish Hemnani, an Energy Healer and Life Coach based in Dubai, said, "Studies, including those from Stanford, have shown that productivity tends to plateau—and often declines—after about 50 hours per week. It's not the sheer volume of hours but the quality of focus, creativity, and energy that truly drives innovation and long-term career advancement."