UAE: 10,000 Filipinos join in celebration of Philippine Independence Day

More than 10,000 members of the Filipino community in the UAE gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, June 9 to celebrate their country's 126th independence anniversary.
The day-long festival filled with vibrant cultural performances, lively music, and a palpable sense of unity was an advance commemoration of Philippine's independence, celebrated every June 12, when it was declared free from 333 years of Spanish colonial rule in 1898.
"Your knowledge, talent, and energy have contributed to our development and progress. We in the UAE cherish our friendship with the Filipino people," stated Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in his opening remarks, praising the Filipino community's contributions to the UAE's development and progress.
He further emphasized the strong ties between the two countries, saying, "Our interactions with Filipino community members in the UAE have always been both enjoyable and instructive. You have strengthened the business, cultural, healthcare, and technology sectors in our country, and we in the UAE cherish our friendship with the Filipino people."
Colourful cultural performances captivated the audience, showcasing Philippine heritage. Traditional Filipino dances like the Tinikling, with its intricate footwork and rhythmic bamboo clapping, had the crowd clapping and cheering in delight. Melodic renditions of classic Filipino songs filled the air, evoking national pride and connection.
Organized by the Philippines Business Council in the UAE and Emirates Loves Philippines, the lively atmosphere was further amplified by vibrant Filipino food stalls. These stalls offered a tantalising array of familiar and beloved dishes to expats. The art, photography, and souvenir stalls also created a sensory experience that transported attendees back to the Philippines. Conversations were animated, with laughter and solidarity echoing throughout the venue.
Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE highlighted the growing strength and expansion of the Filipino community in the UAE. "We were part of this magnificent nation's history before 1971. Now, as we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, they continue to be strong. And we continue to be part of our two countries' history," he stated.
He also expressed that the bond between the Filipino community and the UAE is deeply spiritual. "Our bond is spiritual. We are always included. We can work, invest, and celebrate Independence Day with the Emirates. I'm not one ambassador, I'm one million ambassadors of a whole community who strive to succeed every day."
Alfonso Ver further emphasised that the Filipino community thrives in the UAE, "because they're in a country that nurtures them, allows them to succeed."
