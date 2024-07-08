UAE: 10,000 children to get school kits ahead of new academic term

Photo: WAM File

Aldar Properties has announced that it is contributing Dh1 million to a new partnership with Dubai Cares that will provide 10,000 children from low-income families across the UAE with school kits ahead of the 2024/25 academic year.

The collaboration will mobilise volunteers, including 100 Aldar employees, to assemble essential school kits to be distributed to these students before the start of the new school term. The volunteering event will take place on August 23, 2024.

In line with Aldar's commitment to create societal value, the partnership will bring Dubai Cares' "Back to School" edition of "Volunteer Emirates" to Abu Dhabi for the first time. Established in 2009, the initiative has enjoyed success in the UAE and is a staple community engagement initiative by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar's Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, commented: "Every child deserves access to quality education, along with the tools they need to learn and develop. As a community-focused developer, and owner-operator of schools, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to education, particularly for underprivileged children, and are proud to support Dubai Cares in its 'Back to School' initiative for 2024."

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, stated: "Providing less privileged students with essential school kits not only enhances their learning experience but also alleviates the financial burden on their families."