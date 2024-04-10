UAE: 100 underprivileged children enjoy day out, play, shop on Eid Al Fitr

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 1:29 PM

The celebration of Eid Al Fitr was made extra special for about 100 underprivileged children who earlier this week enjoyed a day of entertainment and shopping for the holidays.

The kids visited Fun City and also went shopping for new clothes at Max, Oasis Mall. The initiative was part of the Smile programme by Aster Volunteers, who are now in their sixth year of charity work.

“The organisation has devoted its efforts to serving needy groups inside and outside the country, specifically the category of orphans... We are keen to support them and provide care for them through the giving of generous people,” noted Dr Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, secretary-general of the International Charity Organisation.

Alisha Moopen, managing director and Group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare GCC, added: “We believe in creating meaningful experiences and spreading joy to those in need. Smile 2024 is an extension of our commitment to making Eid special for underprivileged children, fostering harmony and well-being in our community.”

