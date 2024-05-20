UAE: 100 free, fast-charging EV units to be deployed across all emirates

KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar

UAEV, the first electric vehicle (EV) charging network fully owned by the government, has been officially launched in Abu Dhabi with a network covering all seven emirates.

The joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) aims to install 100 charging units by the end of this year and scale it to 1,000 by 2030.

The initiative expects to reduce 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, which is equivalent to planting 1.8 million trees.

UAEV will offer 160kW fast-charging points, which will be publicly accessible to community members, including taxi drivers, with its strategic locations spread across the UAE.

It will be free of cost to use until the end of the year, and later price points will be finalised. The JV will support those who have already purchased an EV and make the prospect of switching to EVs attractive.

“EVs are the future of global mobility. Our communities are becoming more and more environmentally and ecologically conscious. They want greater choice and they want to play an active and positive role in a more sustainable future,” Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI and the chairman of UAEV told reporters during the launch event at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit at ADNEC.

Globally, the transition to EV is gathering pace. EV car sales have reached 10 million units in 2022 — five times higher than sales in 2019. The new partnership will ensure the UAE can meet the current demand for EV infrastructure and make it easier for UAE residents to go green.

“As we have embarked on a journey towards the widespread adoption of EVs, the availability and accessibility of charging stations become part of the infrastructure.”

Al Olama said that EV charging stations will be deployed in public spaces, workplaces, shopping centres, and residential areas. “We will ensure that drivers from all walks of life have easy access to charging facilities. These charging stations will also be fast and reliable.”

Badr Mohammad Rabia Al Awadhi, head of sustainability at EtihadWE, and UAEV programme lead, noted that the deployment of EV infrastructure presents significant economic opportunities, including job creation.