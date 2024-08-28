UAE: 10 colleagues win $1 million after 10 years of buying tickets for Dubai Duty Free Draw

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 2:56 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM

It was a life-changing moment for 10 employees from the same company who collectively won $1 million in the latest Draw of Dubai Duty Free.

Asif Mathilakath Assees, a 41-year-old Indian expat based in Sharjah, along with nine of his colleagues were the winners of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, which took place at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Assees, a resident of Sharjah for the past 14 years, became the winner of the Millennium Millionaire Series 471 with ticket number 4909. The ticket, purchased on August 2 during his journey from Dubai to Kochi, India, was shared with his colleagues. The group has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a decade, consistently alternating the name on the ticket for each series.

“This is a life-changing moment for all of us. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” said Assees, who works in sales marketing for a manufacturing company. He is a father of one and originally hails from Kerala, India and is the 234th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999, with Indian nationals being the most frequent participants and winners.