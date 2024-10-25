UAE: 10 athletes to cross Abu Dhabi desert in 30 days, raise awareness for environment

Supplied photos

Ten selected athletes including UAE jiu jitsu world champion Faisal Al Ketbi and Emirati adventurer explorer Khalifa Al Mazrouei, are taking on a challenge to walk 1,000 kilometres across the Abu Dhabi desert in 30 days.

The brainchild of Mansour Al Dhaheri, the Emirati athlete who swam 62 kilometres around Abu Dhabi island last year to raise environmental awareness, Walk1000 aims to encourage Abu Dhabi residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle and 'get moving’.

Kicking off on November 2, the walkathon starts in Al Sila'a and concludes at the Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba, coinciding with UAE National Day.

Passing by Abu Dhabi's ancient sites, natural reserves and Empty Quarter, the challenge also focuses on preserving culture and environmental awareness.

The sites include Umm Hosn Fort, Jebel Hafeet tombs, Al Ain Oasis, Hili Archeological Park, as well as pre-historic elephant footprints.

Al Mazrouei, who is also a wildlife expert and filmmaker, has documented almost every UAE native species during his excursions across the emirates’ caves, mountains and seas. He said he is particularly looking forward to spotting the sand cat during this mission.

“I have been trying to spot it for six years; it is very difficult to find because it usually wanders around at night and doesn’t leave any footprints behind,” said the 32-year-old.

“The environment we’ll be walking in is quite compatible with the sand cat, so now I have a bigger chance to see it.”

Walk1000 involves athletes from varying fitness backgrounds – from veteran marathoners and mountaineers to an artist who hardly committed to sports as an adult.

Tarek Ahmad, 34, is an engineer, actor, musician and opera singer, but hasn’t been a regular athlete since he was in school.

“When I was selected as a nominee, I thought I was auditioning for a film production,” said the Egyptian expat.

“When they explained the challenge to me, I said, 'how can we walk that long in the desert?'”

Nonetheless, Ahmad was selected out of dozens of candidates to take part in Walk1000 after showing the required level of interest and commitment. He underwent the comprehensive training programme set by the organisers, which focuses on physical and mental power, as well as nutrition.

Remaining loyal to his entertainment background, Ahmad said he will be organising games for his peers during the challenge.