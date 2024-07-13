E-Paper

UAE: 1 killed in vehicle fire after truck, tanker crash

The other driver is moderately injured and has been transferred to a hospital

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM

Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 10:37 PM

A truck collided with a sewage tanker earlier today after one of the two vehicles jumped a red signal, Fujairah Police said on Saturday.

The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, which then resulted in the death of one of the two drivers. In the image shared by the authority, huge clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing from the tanker with a fire spread along the length of the road.


The other driver is moderately injured and has been transferred to a hospital. Authorities are looking into the incident and completing all procedures.


Web Desk

