UAE: 1 dead after fire breaks out in fishing boat at Fujairah port

One person died after a fire broke out in a fishing boat in the port of Marbah in Fujairah, Fujairah Police announced on Friday.

The authority said that they received a report about the fire at 9.48pm on Thursday.

Two citizens were injured at the accident and were transported by the national ambulance to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The case is still under investigation, according to the authority.

Another sea accident was reported on Thursday, when a person suffering from a critical medical condition while on board a marine fishing vessel was rescued by the UAE's National Guard team. The vessel was 10 nautical miles from Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi.

The National Search and Rescue Centre had received a report about the person being unwell following which it swung into action.

The vessel was immediately located and the Coast Guard search and rescue boat was dispatched, accompanied by a medical team from the Zirku Island Clinic.