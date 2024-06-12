E-Paper

UAE: '1-day test' for driver's licence announced in new initiative

Applicants will be able to get their theoretical examination, eye test and road test done in just one day

Web Desk
Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM

A new initiative has been announced to allow some applicants to obtain their driver's licence in one day.

Open to national service recruits in Fujairah, the fast-tracked procedure allows applicants to complete their theoretical examination, eye test, and road test done in just one day, the emirate's police said on Wednesday.


The recruits must be high school graduates to be able to obtain the benefits of the initiative, the authorities added in its announcement.

Last year, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah also announced similar initiatives. Sharjah Police later revealed that within the span of two weeks, a total of 194 both male and female trainees benefited from the One-Day Test' Initiative across the emirate.


