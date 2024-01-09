Two Dubai residents win BMW and Range Rover with Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 12:33 PM

Two Dubai residents vroomed into the New Year with brand new cars. During the December 31, Big Ticket live draw, Dream Car winners, Kapadia Huseni, and Milind Kini, were the lucky individuals who walked away with a Range Rover and a BMW 430i.

An Indian national from Mumbai currently residing in Dubai, Kapadia owns a business supplying building materials. He decided to try his luck with the Dream Car raffle, taking advantage of a special Buy 2 Get 2 offer with his business partner. To their surprise, the free ticket was the winning one.

Kapadia expressed his joy: “We are very happy to win this beautiful car. This is my second time winning a car. Ten years ago, I won a Mercedes from another raffle, and now I won a Range Rover with Big Ticket.”

When asked about his plans for the car, he mentioned, “I will sell the car and invest a part of the money to grow my business. I will use the rest for my marriage expenses. I am very grateful to Big Ticket. My advice to everyone is to try your luck with Big Ticket – it's good, and it can change your life.”

Milind, an accountant in Dubai, has been a loyal Big Ticket customer for the past 4 years. Milind said, “I have been contributing with my friends for 4 years without missing a month. This time, I decided to try my luck with the dream car; it was an out of the blue decision.”

When asked about his plans for the car, he shared: “I am thrilled that I won. I will sell it to pay off my loan, and, finally, I will be able to live my life freely with no loans. My advice to everyone is to stay positive with Big Ticket because there is always a chance.”

Throughout the month of January, customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

All dream car raffle ticket purchases can only be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

