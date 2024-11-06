Trump wins election: UAE experts assess impact of his presidency on region

Photo: AFP file

Donald Trump’s stronger performance in the 2024 US elections is being linked to a blend of his economic messaging, conservative social policies, and unique public persona, all of which resonated with particular voter segments.

That’s according to political analysts in the UAE who highlighted, “The blend of rhetoric, policy stance, and personal style has allowed him to capture the loyalty of voters who feel he embodies their frustrations and aspirations.” In an interview to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Dr Kristian Alexander, a Senior Fellow at the Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) in Abu Dhabi, added, “Trump’s theatrical demeanour—his boldness, confrontational style, and defiance of political norms —creates a sense of authenticity that many of his supporters admire, viewing it as a stark contrast to typical Washington politics.”

Early results indicate a substantial victory for Trump in the US presidential election, signaling a major political resurgence. The Republican candidate triumphed over Democrat Kamala Harris with a clear margin, defying polls that had predicted a tight contest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Connecting economic ideas with national pride

Additionally, Alexander emphasised that his focus on tariffs, often presented as a means to protect American jobs and reduce dependency on foreign manufacturing, has continued to find an audience among voters concerned about economic security.

“The appeal lies in Trump’s ability to connect these economic ideas with a sense of national pride, resonating with blue-collar communities that feel left behind.”

“Exit polls and campaign messaging suggested that Trump's hardline stances on immigration and law enforcement resonated with voters concerned about border security and urban crime rates. The Harris campaign's attempts to distance itself from progressive policies on these issues may not have been sufficient to sway voters.”

Photo: Supplied

As per political pundits Kamala Harris’s campaign, also encountered distinct challenges, particularly due to her late announcement as the Democratic candidate.

“Trump's populist economic message, focusing on job creation, trade, and scepticism of globalisation, appears to have maintained its appeal in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.”

Meanwhile shedding light on the Donald Trump's approach to US policy in the Middle East, Alexander added that the 78-year-old business turned politician has consistently emphasized transactional alliances, and regional stability through deterrence.

“He has tried to reduce American military presence where feasible. During his previous term, Trump prioritised bolstering ties with key allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, seeking to counterbalance Iranian influence in the region through a combination of sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and arms deals.”

“Trump is expected to reinstate a ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran, including strict enforcement of sanctions. Trump's overarching impulse seems to be to ‘look strong, but don't do too much’ in the region,” Alexander added.

Investment in defence, energy, and technology in UAE

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Trump’s foreign policy objectives, cantered on strengthening economic partnerships with key allies, could foster increased US investment in the UAE, particularly in sectors such as “defence, energy, and technology.”

He explained, for the UAE, whose strategic goals include becoming a global hub for advanced technology, sustainable energy, and cutting-edge defence solutions, closer ties with the US align well with its ambitions.

“The UAE’s commitment to innovation and security fits Trump’s pragmatic approach, which values partnerships with nations willing to bolster regional stability and economic development. An administration focused on reducing dependency on traditional energy sources might find common ground with the UAE’s renewable energy initiatives, while defence and tech collaborations would enhance the UAE’s capabilities and drive further economic diversification.” Transactional President Other prominent political analysts in the country emphasised that while Trump's victory would benefit America, it could lead to some chaos for the rest of the world. “He's always been a sort of disrupter. So, it is assumed that most of his policies would be decisive, and that's perhaps one of the reasons why he's being elected by the people. They see him as a decisive leader,” said Dr N. Janardhan. Director, Research and Analysis, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi. “But when it comes to the region, I think a lot of issues that he has laid out in terms of his approach to whether it's the Russia Ukraine war, whether it is the Gaza war, or whether it is his policy in the future on Iran will definitely have an impact on the region.” “Therefore, on all these issues, there will be a great deal of impact. We all understand that he's more of a transactional president. The region would be comfortable in dealing with him, and they would see that he would actually walk the talk.” ALSO READ: As it happened: Trump wins presidential elections in 'biggest comeback' in US history, says media Will UAE dirham strengthen against global currencies after Trump win? Pizza party, WhatsApp debates: UAE's American expats react after Trump claims election victory