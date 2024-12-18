Trashing property, ignoring rules: UAE farm owners worry about rude tenants amid high demand

As the winter season approaches, farm owners across the UAE are witnessing a significant surge in rental demand for their facilities. The pleasant weather and well-maintained surroundings make this time of year particularly attractive for gatherings. However, alongside this demand, they are grappling with a range of challenges.

One prominent location, Bu Rashid Farm in Ajman, has become a popular choice for winter events. The owner shared, “The demand is high in winter because the weather is nice, and the place is clean and tidy. Thank God, customers book with me once, twice, or even ten times.”

The farm can accommodate up to 100 guests, but prices may vary based on the number of visitors. The facility operates on a 12-hour rental system and does not offer overnight stays.

Despite the high demand, the interaction with tenants has revealed a mixed bag of experiences. While many guests treat the property with respect, there are those who exhibit troubling behaviour.

The owner remarked: “Some tenants are very respectful and maintain the place as if it were their home, while others have a terrible tendency to lie.” Issues arise particularly when guests fail to leave the premises clean.

The owner shared a video on his Tiktok account, showing the place left in a very unclean condition, with food everywhere, and garbage spilling over.

To encourage cleanliness, the owner has implemented various waste disposal measures. “Instead of one [garbage] bin, I have placed about 12 small and large bins everywhere,” he explained.

However, the problem of damage remains a concern. “Regarding compensation, we take a small amount and hire a company to clean and disinfect the place, and at the same time, make the place smell nice,” he added.

Mohammad Salem Obaid, another farm owner from Masafi, highlighted additional challenges, particularly regarding tenant behaviour. “Tenants often delay their check-out beyond the agreed time, leading to delays in cleaning and causing us embarrassment in not being able to hand over to the next tenant on time,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted instances of last-minute cancellations without valid reasons, such as the presence of a few insects or nearby farms, despite guests being aware of the area’s agricultural nature.

Obaid also expressed frustration over tenants ignoring house rules, such as playing loud music and introducing alcoholic beverages, despite prior warnings. "Some refuse to pay for broken or damaged items," he stated, emphasising the difficult position farm owners find themselves in. The challenges faced by farm owners extend beyond tenant issues. An owner of "The Counter" lodge in Al-Madam, Sharjah shared environmental factors that also pose significant hurdles, especially during the hot summer months when high temperatures can damage plants. "This requires lodge owners to bear the costs of building brick walls and covering open sandy areas with interlocking flooring," he explained. The need for proper irrigation becomes essential to maintain the vegetation cover. Additionally, infrastructure challenges arise due to the remote locations of these farms. Many are situated in sandy or mountainous areas, necessitating proper road paving and the extension of communication cables. These challenges are compounded by the distance from urban centres, making it difficult for cleaning companies and suppliers to reach the locations. The market itself presents further complications, with intense competition driving prices down. Owners feel the pressure to lower rates, which, combined with high operational costs, threatens the sustainability of their businesses. "All these factors create a challenging environment for us," he remarked.