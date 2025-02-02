Watch: Want to see Dubai's flying taxis? Here's where to see prototype cab

You can now check out flying taxis that are all set to take off in Dubai early next year. A prototype of the aerial cabs is on display at the Museum of the Future.

Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to launch the aerial taxi project, with the service scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

“The aerial taxi stands out for its vertical take-off and landing capabilities, coupled with its adherence to the highest standards of safety and security to ensure the well-being of passengers,” said Khaled Al Awadhi, director, Transportation Systems at the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Public Transport Agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The prototype of the taxis developed by Joby Aviation is on display at the museum’s Tomorrow, Today floor.

“This initiative provides visitors with a glimpse into innovations designed to redefine mobility, making travel faster, safer, and more sustainable,” said Majed Al Mansoori, executive director of the Museum of the Future.

The Joby S4 aerial taxi is an eco-friendly vehicle powered by electricity. The zero-emission vehicle features six rotors, four battery packs, and a capacity for four passengers plus a pilot. It has a range of up to 161km and a maximum speed of 322kmph, offering a “quieter alternative” to traditional helicopters.

Initial routes will connect key Dubai locations, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.