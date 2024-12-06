Watch: Multiple crashes at UAE intersections caught on camera after drivers jump red light

Three crashes were recently caught on Abu Dhabi's police cameras with the drivers committing the same violation: jumping the red light.

Urging motorists to be extra careful when crossing traffic signals, the Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared a 66-second clip that showed the dangers of running a red light.

In one of the accidents, an SUV was seen turning left at the signal without noticing that it was red. Another 4WD on the other side of the road tried avoiding the vehicle but it was too late — it slammed into the side of the SUV. Both vehicles nearly spun out of control after the impact.

In another collision, a white SUV was caught zooming through the red light and ending up being side-swiped by a sedan that was coming out of a street on the right. A dark sedan was also seen hitting a 4WD after ignoring the left-turn signal.

Red-light violations are among the serious offences that can get drivers fined Dh1,000 and 12 traffic points, the Abu Dhabi Police warned. The vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days and to get it released, one must pay the Dh50,000 penalty.