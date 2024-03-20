Watch: Abu Dhabi bus stops to sport stunning new murals

This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Did you spot some Abu Dhabi bus stops turning into stunning art pieces? The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has unveiled an exciting initiative called Abu Dhabi Canvas, designed to transform the cityscape with vibrant murals crafted by Emirati and locally-based artists.
The murals will be placed at bus shelters in various areas including Al Nahyan, Al Bateen, Al Manhal, Al Mushrif, Al Danah and Al Muntazah.
Abu Dhabi Canvas also aims to nurture local talent, as artists have dedicated more than 800 hours to create the murals.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said: “Abu Dhabi Canvas is more than just an initiative; it's a celebration of our city's identity and a testament to the creativity of our local artists.
"By adorning key bus shelter locations with dynamic murals, we're transforming public spaces into dynamic showcases that not only enhance the visual appeal to our city but also foster a sense of connection and belonging among residents and visitors alike.
"Abu Dhabi Canvas reflects our commitment to supporting local talent and creating an inclusive urban environment for all to enjoy.”
Abu Dhabi Canvas aims to attract residents and visitors to explore the murals, which aim to create impressions and reflect the diverse perspectives in Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities
Nearly half of residents worry about monthly expenses, survey says — here’s what’s hitting their wallets the hardest
This allowance will be automatically included in the monthly salary of imams of mosques and muezzins
Dubai Municipality announced 'Best Homegrown Produce Competition' to encourage everyone to exploit all available spaces to cultivate crops, achieve self-sufficiency
New amendments introduce additional benefits, including more facilities and comprehensive digital services, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for citizens
The devices collected under Donate Your Own Device campaign will be refurbished and recycled to support the students of the Digital School