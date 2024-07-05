E-Paper

Watch: 2 UAE drivers cause horrific collisions after swerving on major roads

A sedan rammed into a white car, destroying its trunk and causing it to spin out of control on a five-lane highway

by

Web Desk
Photo: Screengrab / Abu Dhabi Police video
Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 3:02 PM

Road cameras in Abu Dhabi recently captured two horrific collisions after drivers recklessly changed lanes on two busy highways.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday warned motorists against swerving, stressing how sudden lane deviation could quickly lead to a major accident.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a 49-second clip, the police showed two accidents that could have been avoided if only the drivers stayed on their lanes or took extra precaution before crossing lines.


One dark-coloured sedan was caught cutting across three lanes as it tried to make it to the exit on the right. Without using any indicator, the car is seen squeezing itself in the space between two trucks — failing to notice the vehicles that were moving fast towards the exit.

In a split second, the sedan rammed into a white car and the impact was so bad that it threw the second vehicle across the five-lane highway, with its trunk completely destroyed. It also smashed into another vehicle, which spun out of control with its rear bumper coming off.

Here's the video:

In the second incident, a silver SUV — which suddenly changed lanes without using indicators — hit a pickup truck on the fast lane. The driver of the pickup lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to zigzag across the road and ram back into the SUV.

Due to the impact, the silver four-wheel drive crashed through the barrier. A heavy vehicle was also hit.

Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, while the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.

