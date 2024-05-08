Video: UAE drivers get free fuel cards for following traffic rules in Abu Dhabi

Screengrab: Abu Dhabi Police video

Cops in Abu Dhabi recently pulled over a number of drivers not to issue traffic fine tickets — but to hand them free petrol cards.

Abu Dhabi's Happiness Patrol officers were back on the roads, rewarding drivers who follow traffic rules in an initiative that comes as part of awareness activities for the ongoing Arab Traffic Week.

Besides Adnoc petrol cards, good drivers were given gifts and brochures on road safety, said Lt-Col Nasser Abdullah Al Saadi, section head at the Security Media Department.

Here's a video of the campaign:

Lt-Col Al Saadi urged drivers to keep the habit of observing traffic rules and avoiding violations for everyone's safety.

Arab Traffic Week, which runs until May 10, aims to achieve safety by raising the public's awareness of how important it is to respect the rules and avoid all distractions when on the road, he added.

This wasn't the first time the Abu Dhabi Police surprised good drivers. The authorities have been handing out special gifts — including TV gift sets, certificates — to recognise their efforts. Similar initiatives are also carried out in other emirates from time to time.

Maj Nasser Saleh bin Badouh Al Darmaki, head of the Happiness Patrol Team at the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, said honouring these motorists is part of efforts to enhance "traffic positivity", which can help keep roads safe.

