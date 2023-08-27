Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 2:12 PM

After a gap of two months, yellow school buses will once again dot the roads of the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of students will return to school on Monday, the first day of the new academic year. To ensure that the youth remain safe, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has declared August 28 as a ‘Day Without Accidents’.

Drivers are encouraged to take a pledge to drive safely on the day. They can take the safety pledge on the MoI website. If motorists avoid accidents and don’t register any traffic violations on the day, four black points on their driving licences will be cleared.

In an advisory issued, the authority informed motorists that the black points deduction will take place online. Motorists will not need to visit a service centre to avail of the reprieve as the process is automatic.

Black points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.

The MoI has offered several tips for drivers to stay safe. Here are the traffic violations related to the tips and some others, along with the applicable fines for violating them:

Failure to leave a safe distance from the vehicle ahead: Dh400 fine, 4 black points

Failure to give way to pedestrians crossing the road: Dh500 fine, 6 black points

Not buckling up: Dh400 fine, 4 black points

Speeding: Eight separate fines for speeding offences range from Dh300 to Dh3,000. This is because the fine increases based on how fast the motorist goes over the speed limit. Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kmph results in Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation of the vehicle.

Using mobile phones while driving: Dh800 fine, 4 black points.

Failure to give way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points.

Sudden swerving: Dh1,000 fine and 4 black points

Failing to stop when school bus stop signs are out: Dh1,000 fine, 10 black points

Improper parking: Dh500 fine. In case you leave your car in front of fire hydrants or spaces allocated for people with special needs, the penalty is a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

Allowing kids to sit in the front seat: Children under 10 years of age or shorter than 145cm are not allowed to sit in the front seat of a vehicle. The fine for the offence is Dh400.

