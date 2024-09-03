UAE traffic alert: Roadwork ahead on major road in Ras Al Khaimah until September 20

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:22 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:24 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Tuesday, September 3, alerted motorists of a roadwork on a major road in Ras Al Khaimah.

In a social media post, the authorities alerted the residents of an upcoming detour on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Street, near the Al Fanous Roundabout, that will last until September 20.

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah are urged to exercise caution and are advised to plan their routes accordingly, as daily roadwork on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Street are taking place from 12am to 6am.

Drivers are advised to abide by the traffic rules during the ongoing roadwork. It can be noted that earlier this month, a new advanced artificial intelligence-powered camera system was installed across Ras Al Khaimah roads.

This real-time data system will support the city's police in bolstering decision-making, predicting and preventing crimes, and managing traffic incidents more effectively while providing real-time data.