UAE traffic alert: Major Sharjah road to be partially closed for 3 weeks

Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that one of the emirate's key roads will be partially closed for three weeks.
In an advisory, the authority said that starting Sunday, August 6, part of Maliha Road —towards its intersection with the Sheikh Khalifa Street — shall be closed for maintenance work.
The lane will remain shut until August 27, the SRTA added.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directional signs.
ALSO READ:
Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
UAE President was welcomed by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan
Saudi national wins a luxury car for the third time
This digital identity system provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities, as well as private companies
Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception
Healthcare professionals performed a groundbreaking surgery to transform her life with a custom-made jaw
17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools participated in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge
Fuel retailer takes to social media to warn motorists and petrol station users about dangerous practices