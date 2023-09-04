UAE to ban heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes on roads from 2024

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 5:09 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

Heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes will be prohibited from plying on UAE roads, it was announced Monday.

Effective next year (2024), it is part of a federal law that regulates the weight of vehicles approved by the UAE Cabinet.

The aim is to “preserve our advanced infrastructure” and enhance road safety, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A smart electronic gate system will be installed to measure and monitor the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles.

Rewards system

Sheikh Mohammed announced a new system for rewards and incentives for employees of the federal government. The financial and in-kind incentives are for three categories — outstanding annual performance, exceptional achievements (within the entity) and state-level achievements.

Labour complaint system

As per the law, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will be responsible for issuing decisions regarding labour disputes in which the value of the contested claim does not exceed Dh50,000.

Regulating water, electricity

During the Cabinet meeting, a federal regulator for water and electricity was announced. “The bureau aims at regulating the electricity and water trade in the UAE and abroad … It will work under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

11 new laws

The UAE Cabinet adopted 11 new federal laws, including those on e-commerce, media, reproductive health, space sector, and human genome use, among others.

