UAE: Temporary ban on some vehicles in Abu Dhabi on February 13

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM

There will be a temporary ban on entry of some heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (February 13), the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate announced on Sunday.

The entry restrictions include entrances and key bridges such as the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Amsefah Bridge, and Al-Muktaar Bridge. The authorities highlighted that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control measures will be intensified through smart systems.

The prohibition order exempted vehicles operated by public hygiene companies and logistic support vehicles, the Abu Dhabi Police note.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balouchi, Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of the Central Operations Sector, clarified that the prohibition period would start from 12 noon to 11:59pm on Tuesday, February 13.

Authorities are preparing to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Modi will address more than 60,000 Indian expatriate community members during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to the UAE starting Tuesday, during which he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

