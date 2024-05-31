UAE: Taxi fares reduced in this emirate as fuel prices drop

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 1:16 PM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 1:17 PM

Starting tomorrow (June 1), commuters in Ajman can expect lower taxi fares as transport authorities announced reduced rates.

Ajman Transport on Friday reduced cab fares to Dh1.84 per kilometre for June — marking a drop of 4 fils from Dh1.88 per kilometre in May.

The tariff adjustment came shortly after UAE authorities announced slashed fuel prices by 20 fils for June.

From tomorrow, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 per litre; Special 95, Dh3.02; and E-plus 91, Dh2.95.