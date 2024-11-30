UAE: Taxi fares drop in this emirate as fuel prices fall

Photo: File

Taxi fares will be slashed in Ajman for December as fuel prices drop, it was announced on Saturday.

Starting December 1, the rate will be Dh1.74 for every kilometre, marking a 3-fil drop from Dh1.77 in November, Ajman Transport said.

The advisory comes soon after the UAE announced the fuel prices for December — the lowest rate for petrol in 2024. Depending on the type of vehicle, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.