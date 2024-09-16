E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Police seize 39 vehicles for unlicensed parade in Ras Al Khaimah

Two participants were also caught for showboating and endangering their lives as well that of others

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: X/ Ras Al Khaimah Police
Photo: X/ Ras Al Khaimah Police

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:55 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:26 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police seized 39 vehicles participating in an unlicensed procession in the Mina Al Arab area on Friday evening, the authority announced.

Two participants were also caught for showboating and endangering their lives as well that of others.


The incident came to light after the authority received a report about the unauthorised parade, which had been organised without the necessary licenses and permissions from the relevant authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In response, law enforcement tracked and monitored the situation closely.

The authority confirmed that necessary measures will be taken against those who violated the traffic rules and regulations.

They also called on motorists to obey traffic laws and urged drivers to follow regulations as well as avoid dangerous driving behaviour.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE