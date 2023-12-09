UAE: Partial closure announced on major road from tomorrow

Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
The Integrated Transport Centre has announced a road closure from tomorrow, December 10, 2023.
The authority took to X to announce a partial road closure on Zayed Al Awwal Street in Al Ain.
The closure will be in place till Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The map below indicates the area of the closure:
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
