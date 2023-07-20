UAE: Partial closure announced in key Abu Dhabi road for 4 days

Sheikh Mohamed and Erdogan witnessed the announcement of accord and agreements to boost strategic partnership
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities announced partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) for four days.
The closure will be implemented from Thursday, July 20, to Monday, July 24. As indicated in the map below, the closure of two right lanes towards Al Shahama/Dubai will be from Thursday, July 20 (11:00 pm) to Friday, July 21 (10:00 pm).
According to the authority, the closure of three right lanes towards Al Shahama/Dubai will be from Friday, July 21 (10:00 pm) to Monday, July 24 (6:00 am). Motorists have been urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre on Wednesday announced that there will be no parking fees and toll charges on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on July 21 (Friday).
"MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free on Friday, July 21, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free of charge during the holiday," the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced.
The ITC urged drivers to park correctly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9 pm to 8 am. Also, the ITC has announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday.
