UAE: Over 300,000 motorists fined for slow driving in Abu Dhabi last year

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 12:54 PM

Last year, 300,147 motorists were fined by traffic departments for driving below the minimum speed limit on UAE roads. This slow driving contributed to various accidents, as per statistics from the Ministry of Interior on traffic accidents, report Emarat AlYoum.

According to federal traffic law, a fine of Dh400 is imposed for driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit and failing to prioritise vehicles coming from behind or from the overtaking lane. The right lanes were for slower vehicles, while the left lanes were for fast and overtaking vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi implemented a minimum speed limit of 120kph in the first two lanes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions in May 2023 to prevent traffic accidents and to improve the traffic flow.

The maximum speed on this major highway is 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph shall apply on the first and second lanes from the left. Slower vehicles are allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. Heavy vehicles should always use the last lane of the road, which the minimum speed rule will not cover.