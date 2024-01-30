UAE: Now, pay taxi fare through Alipay+ in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM

Commuters using taxis in Abu Dhabi can now pay their fares through the Alipay+ application, which offers convenience and safety. The transport authority in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of the service that allows electronic payment in a move that aims to provide flexible and diverse payment options for users.

Paying taxi fares through the Alipay+ application is characterised as being a user-friendly and secure process. After reaching their destination, passengers can request the driver to initiate payment by scanning the QR code on the POS devices. After the transaction is confirmed by the passenger and successful completed, both driver and passenger will receive notifications of its completion.

The service has been integrated into the taxi fleet across the emirate in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the pioneering fintech company ‘PayBy’, and the relevant strategic partners.

Alipay+ includes more than 1.4 billion users worldwide through 10 different electronic wallets, offering enhanced flexibility for taxi users who prefer digital payments, particularly tourists who rely mostly on digital payments.

Credit card users are also provided with the option to add their cards to their Alipay+ accounts for taxi fare payment transactions. For those without credit cards, the option to recharge their electronic wallets is available through online bank cards, or in cash at the designated kiosks, and then pay through Alipay+ application.

This initiative aims to meet the expectations and aspirations of the ITC’s customers, and enhance their satisfaction by providing electronic payment wallets, as part of the digital transformation plan adopted by the ITC in collaboration with the private sector.

The plan strives to improve user experience, and contribute to creating an easy and convenient transport in Abu Dhabi in reflection to the ITC’s vision of utilizing modern technologies to establish Abu Dhabi as a smart and sustainable city in the field of transport.

