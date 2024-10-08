UAE: New transport map of Ajman shows direct links to Dubai, Sharjah

The Ajman Transport Authority announced the launch of an updated transport map aimed at providing flexible and integrated options to meet various mobility needs in the UAE. The new map highlights direct connections to neighbouring cities, such as Dubai and Sharjah, making it easier for commuters to travel between these emirates.

New map cover Ajman's vital areas and also includes clear indicators for bus stops near major landmarks, facilitating easier navigation. The updated map uses a clear colour-coding system to identify public transport routes and stops, enhancing the overall travel experience.

The network presented in the map includes public and marine transportation, featuring distinctive designs that simplify tracking routes and choosing the most suitable options for daily commutes.

Additionally, the map showcases marine transport stations, offering more flexibility, and includes an on-demand bus service where users can request a bus in specific areas to facilitate mobility according to their personal needs.

Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jalaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Authority, stated that the launch of this map is part of ongoing efforts to improve the transportation experience in Ajman and enhance the efficiency of public transport.

He explained that the goal is to provide diverse and flexible transport solutions that align with the aspirations of residents and visitors, focusing on environmental sustainability and reducing traffic congestion.

The map is part of the authority’s strategy to promote environmental sustainability by enhancing public transportation options and encouraging residents to use mass transit, which in turn reduces traffic congestion and lowers carbon emissions.