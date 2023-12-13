UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: New radar system activated in Abu Dhabi

This automatic system monitors motorists who overtake in front of the triangle intersection and intentionally enter roads in front of vehicles

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 3:03 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has informed motorists that a new radar system has been activated in the emirate.

This automatic system monitors motorists who overtake in front of the triangle intersection and intentionally enter roads in front of vehicles.

The authority has said that this system, called EXIT-I radar, aims to alert residents of the importance of adhering to rules while driving. It also aims to increase awareness of giving priority to vehicles and entering from authorised places.

It added that the cameras are not intended to collect violations, but to enhance traffic safety.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE