UAE: New radar system activated in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 3:03 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has informed motorists that a new radar system has been activated in the emirate.

This automatic system monitors motorists who overtake in front of the triangle intersection and intentionally enter roads in front of vehicles.

The authority has said that this system, called EXIT-I radar, aims to alert residents of the importance of adhering to rules while driving. It also aims to increase awareness of giving priority to vehicles and entering from authorised places.

It added that the cameras are not intended to collect violations, but to enhance traffic safety.

