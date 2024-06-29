Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up
A new bus service will soon start to cover Dubai Hills Estate, a residential area located within Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid City, Khaleej Times has learned.
Visitors to Dubai Hills Mall will also enjoy the new service that will start from Equiti Metro Station on Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has yet to officially announce the roll out of the new service and timings, but Khaleej Times can confirm buses will start from Equiti Metro Station and pass along Umm Suqeim Road, and will stop at Dubai Hills Mall, Business Park, Acacia 1; Park Heights 1, Mulberry 1 & 2 and King’s College Hospital Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Not only mall goers but mall staff are excited with the new bus service. Filipino expatriate Gemma T., who works as a sales supervisor at one of the shops at Dubai Hills Mall, told Khaleej Times: “I can soon save transport money with the new service, as I can take a bus instead of taxi to go to work from the Metro, and back.”
ALSO READ:
Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up
Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The election is being held to choose the successor to former President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May
Usually sermons last around 20 minutes and are followed by a two-unit congregational prayer
Police urged motorists to adhere to instructions that will be put in place and to avoid congestion
Authorities have said that strict action is taken in these cases to deter all those thinking of committing such violations
The four UAE nationals, whose names were dragged into the issue, arrived in Sudan well before the conflict and were even welcomed by the authorities for their charitable endeavours