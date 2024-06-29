Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 5:17 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:29 PM

A new bus service will soon start to cover Dubai Hills Estate, a residential area located within Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid City, Khaleej Times has learned.

Visitors to Dubai Hills Mall will also enjoy the new service that will start from Equiti Metro Station on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has yet to officially announce the roll out of the new service and timings, but Khaleej Times can confirm buses will start from Equiti Metro Station and pass along Umm Suqeim Road, and will stop at Dubai Hills Mall, Business Park, Acacia 1; Park Heights 1, Mulberry 1 & 2 and King’s College Hospital Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Not only mall goers but mall staff are excited with the new bus service. Filipino expatriate Gemma T., who works as a sales supervisor at one of the shops at Dubai Hills Mall, told Khaleej Times: “I can soon save transport money with the new service, as I can take a bus instead of taxi to go to work from the Metro, and back.”