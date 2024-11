Dubai's RTA announces temporary bus route changes for UAE National Day

Photo: KT file

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary changes to bus routes between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, starting November 29 until December 3.

The authority said that the E100 route will be diverted from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station heading to Abu Dhabi.

The E102 route will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Shabiya Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With residents set to enjoy a long weekend and with heavy rush expected, commuters can also hail a taxi to Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month, a new taxi-sharing pilot service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi was launched by the RTA, in an initiative that would help passengers to save up to 75% of travelling costs.

Earlier this week, RTA had announced that Dubai will have three new bus routes beginning Friday, November 29, including Route 108, which directly connects Satwa Bus Station to Global Village.

Route 108 will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events. Service hours are from 2pm to 1am the next day, with 11 trips per direction daily and a 60-minute frequency.