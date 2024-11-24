UAE National Day: 53 'traffic-committed' drivers honoured by Abu Dhabi Police

Photos: Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Police video

Fifty-three drivers who demonstrated outstanding adherence to traffic rules and safety regulations were honoured by Abu Dhabi Police, a heartwarming gesture marking the UAE's 53rd National Day.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Happiness Patrol of Abu Dhabi Police and First Abu Dhabi Bank, celebrated not only safe driving but also the "spirit of unity and pride that defines the nation".

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al Saadi, head of the Security Media Section at the Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the significance of the award, noting that the initiative was part of broader celebrations for the 53rd Union Day.

Watch the video below:

As part of the Zayed and Rashid Initiative, gifts were distributed to the drivers, reinforcing the values of positivity, community trust, and traffic safety. Al Saadi also emphasised that such efforts aim to enhance traffic awareness and promote a culture of safety, while also reflecting on the UAE's remarkable achievements since its formation.

The initiative was also an opportunity to further emphasise the goals of the Safety Path 2 campaign, which aims to improve road safety by educating the public on the importance of respecting traffic laws, avoiding distractions while driving, and ensuring the safety of all road users.