UAE motorists can soon swap driving licence in Texas without taking tests

UAE driving licences will soon be recognised in the US state of Texas under a new agreement, the authorities said on Tuesday. Motorists in the country will be able to swap out their UAE licences to get one in Texas without having to take tests.

This comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Texas’ Department of Public Safety, which facilitates the mutual recognition and replacement of driving licences between the two jurisdictions.

The new initiative aims to streamline procedures and enhance mobility, benefiting both residents and visitors in both countries.