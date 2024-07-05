UAE holiday: No vehicle inspections at this Ajman centre on July 7

File photo

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:28 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM

Ajman's vehicle inspection and registration centre will be closed on July 7 in observance of Islamic New Year, it was announced on Friday.

Ajman Transport confirmed that the centre will be resume usual operations on Monday, July 8.

The emirate's Speed Vehicle Inspection and Registration Centre is open seven days a week. Here's the typical schedule: