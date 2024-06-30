UAE fuel prices: New taxi fare announced in Ajman

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:26 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:08 PM

A UAE transport authority on Sunday announced the new taxi fare rates that will take effect in July.

In a social media post, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

This rate — which applies throughout the month of July — is 1 fil lower than last month's Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

The change comes after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. The fuel prices were reduced by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to the rates in June.