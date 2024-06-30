E-Paper

UAE fuel prices: New taxi fare announced in Ajman

The advisory comes after fuel prices have been set for the month of July

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:26 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:08 PM

A UAE transport authority on Sunday announced the new taxi fare rates that will take effect in July.

In a social media post, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.


This rate — which applies throughout the month of July — is 1 fil lower than last month's Dh1.82 for every kilometre.


The change comes after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. The fuel prices were reduced by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to the rates in June.

Starting July, the price of Super 98 petrol will be Dh2.99 a litre. Meanwhile, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.88 per litre. E-Plus 91 petrol will be charged Dh2.80 a litre, and Diesel will cost Dh2.89 per litre.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh 7.14 and Dh11.11 less than last month. Check the rates here.

Web Desk

