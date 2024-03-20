UAE: Free bus rides announced for Happiness Day

Photo: RAKTA / Instagram

Here's some happy news for commuters in Ras Al Khaimah: Bus trips will be free today, March 20.

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) on Wednesday announced the free rides on city buses to mark International Happiness Day.

Public bus transport within the emirate is divided into four routes.

Red Line: Al Nakeel to Al Jazirah Al Hamra || Al Jazirah Al Hamra to Al Nakeel

Blue Line: Al Nakeel to Sha’am area || Sha’am area to Al Nakeel

Green Line: Al Nakeel to RAK Airport || RAK Airport to Al Nakeel

Purple Line: AURAK to Manar Mall || Manar Mall to AURAK

Riders pay a bus fare of Dh8 for each of these trips. But on Wednesday, March 20, the service is free.

