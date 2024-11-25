UAE: Free bus rides announced for Green Mobility Week in Ras Al Khaimah

Commuters in Ras Al Khaimah can travel for free on city buses this November 26 to encourage people to choose public transport. Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) on Monday announced the free rides on city buses to mark Green Mobility Week.

RAKTA has launched Green Mobility Week today, November 25, to promote sustainable mobility. The week-long initiative aims to raise awareness of eco-friendly transport options and highlight RAKTA’s innovative solutions, supporting Ras Al Khaimah's Green Mobility Strategy 2023-2040 for environmental and developmental sustainability.

During this week, RAKTA has designated a free public transport day on city buses, encouraging residents and visitors to embrace public transportation while promoting its environmental and social benefits.

The week will feature a series of awareness workshops alongside exhibitions of the latest eco-friendly transport solutions, such as electric vehicles, smart booking services, and public transport projects. These activities will emphasise the role of shared mobility in reducing traffic congestion and energy consumption, supporting long-term sustainability goals.

"The launch of Green Mobility Week reflects our commitment to achieving sustainable and integrated transport solutions that improve quality of life and preserve the environment. It serves as a cornerstone for raising community awareness about the importance of the smart and sustainable transport solutions provided by RAKTA, in line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for transitioning to a green economy," said Eng Esmaeel Hasan AlBlooshi, Director General of RAKTA.

Through Green Mobility Week, RAKTA aims to increase public awareness of the importance of adopting sustainable transport solutions by launching initiatives such as electric and hybrid taxis and transitioning to clean energy.

Public bus transport within the emirate is divided into four routes.