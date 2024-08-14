UAE: Etihad Rail launches sustainable finance framework

File Photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:43 PM

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of UAE's rail network, has launched a sustainable finance framework, it said on Wednesday, as a possible step towards issuing green bonds to finance lower carbon infrastructure.

Etihad Rail connects industrial and commercial centres with terminals and major ports.

Once completed, it will have passenger services as well as the freight services already operating and be part of a Gulf-wide railway network, although the completion date has yet to be made public.

