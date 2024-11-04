Mon, Nov 04, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Watch: Driverless air tours in UAE? Abu Dhabi to launch first trial vertiport, self-driving drone test

The project aims to enable E-vtol and autonomous aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing, with a capacity ranging from two to five individuals

Published: Mon 4 Nov 2024, 1:04 PM

Updated: Mon 4 Nov 2024, 1:17 PM

Top Stories

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi will launch the first trial vertiport in UAE, in a move by The Advanced Mobility Hub (AMH), a subsidiary of Multi Level Group.

AMH will also conduct the first self-driving drone test at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Port Zayed to advance sustainable transport in the emirate, in an agreement between AMH and Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under the agreement, the project aims to lead to opportunities for sustainable transportation using E-vtol and autonomous aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing, with a capacity ranging from two to five individuals, as well as logistics services of heavy or light types.

Watch the video, shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office, here:

"This plan aims to enrich the experience of cruise passengers and contribute to enhancing tourism activities in the UAE, by providing air tours to see the tourist attractions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi," said Mohamed Salah, CEO of Multi Level Group. "This in turn supports increasing the number of tourist nights and creating additional sustainable and non-polluting activities," he added

An agreement between ADNOC, AD Ports Group, Multi Level Group, and e&, will also explore using eVTOLs for cargo operations to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.

The entities will explore opportunities to address transportation and logistics requirements for the petroleum services sector, both on land and at sea.

Additionally, the entities will exchange knowledge on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with the aim of enhancing local services in these vital sectors, while promoting sustainable energy practices.

Role of different entities

  • Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal will collaborate with partners to provide logistical support by leveraging its infrastructure and ensuring the necessary preparations are in place.
  • Operations will be conducted through a group of Multi Level Group subsidiaries under the Advanced Mobility Hub (AMH) umbrella. These include Wings Logistics for the provision of drone services for passenger and cargo transportation, Space Falcon for drone surveillance for special missions such as firefighting and inspection.
  • Multi Level Group's Vertihub and its subsidiary Unified Aviation will provide infrastructure operations and port audits, as well as ground support and operational services for airports. Connected Vehicles for Charging Points will provide connected vehicles for smart charging services.
  • Emirates Academy for Training and Education Programs will deliver training and education programmes to enhance national UAV knowledge and expertise.
  • The UAE Ambassadors programme includes training and education to foster expertise in specialised and innovative industries such as drone logistics, enhancing human development and opportunities for Emirati students, through Multi Level Group’s Emrit Academy's partnership with the College of Technology and Higher Education that aims to train UAE Nationals in advanced technology skills.

ALSO READ:



Next Story