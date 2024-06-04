UAE: Dh7 bus-on-demand service suspended until further notice in Ajman

Photo: Screengrab / Ajman Transport video

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:55 PM

Ajman's bus-on-demand (BOD) service has been suspended from June 4 until further notice, authorities announced on Tuesday.

With minibuses made available from 6am to 11pm, the Transport Authority's BOD service cuts waiting time for commuters and helps ease traffic congestion. Seats on the bus are booked through an app and its route is instantly determined based on service requests.

The commuter specifies his/her location and destination, and the AI-powered app then specifies the nearest point where he/she can take the bus.

Passengers pay Dh7 each through the app.If a customer is booking the service for more than one, Dh4 is charged for each additional person with a maximum of four people.

This service will be temporarily unavailable. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," Ajman Transport Authority said.