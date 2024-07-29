E-Paper

UAE: Closure announced on major road towards Dubai

Authorities called on motorists to use alternate routes

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM

The Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) will be closed towards Dubai, Abu Dhabi mobility announced. This is due to emergency road work, according to a post on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Below is a map of the closed routes. Alternate routes have been highlighted. The map also shows the routes for trucks.


Earlier, authorities had announced a partial road closure on the E10 stretch towards Abu Dhabi. The three right lanes of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan road would be closed from July 23, 12am to August 3, 5am.

ALSO READ:

