UAE: Closure announced on major road towards Dubai

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM

The Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) will be closed towards Dubai, Abu Dhabi mobility announced. This is due to emergency road work, according to a post on X.

Authorities called on motorists to use alternate routes.

Below is a map of the closed routes. Alternate routes have been highlighted. The map also shows the routes for trucks.