UAE announces digital parking permit for people of determination

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has announced on Sunday, September 1, that parking permits for people of determination (PoD) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are now digital.
This transition eliminates the need for paper permits, allowing people of determination to easily carry their permits on their phones or devices.
The organisation highlighted that these digital permits will be electronically linked to the system for those with active permits issued in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai. With this digital service, travelling between the two emirates has become more accessible and flexible, the organisation said.
In Abu Dhabi, people of determination can park for free in paid parking spaces, whereas in Dubai, paid parking spaces will still incur charges.
"The project is considered a new step in improving the quality of life for people of determination," said Salama Al Reyami, head of networks and operations at Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.
"We are taking a new step towards sustainability and digital transformation to create a better reality and easier future," she added.
Meanwhile, people of determination in Sharjah no longer had to place their ID cards behind their cars' windshields to get free parking. Starting May, their cards were automatically linked to the municipality's public parking system.
It is also worth noting that people of determination in the UAE can apply for a free parking permit. The entire process is free of charge, easy, and does not take much time. This can also be done online.
