UAE: 2 new roads, 4 pedestrian bridges open in Sharjah

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has recently completed a major infrastructure project in the Al Sajaah Industrial Area, involving the construction of a network of main roads with a total length of 9.5 km.

The project features the construction of two new roads, including one from Intersection No. 8 on Al Dhaid Road towards the Al Sajaah area. This road includes two additional lanes, 2.2 km long, 7.4 metres wide, with a 12-metre-wide central median. It also features four pedestrian crossings with traffic signals to enhance safety.

Two U-turns and six slip roads have been added at key roundabouts in the Al Sajaah Industrial Area to improve traffic flow, particularly for trucks and commercial vehicles. Additionally, six public bus stops have been added on both sides of the road, along with roads and parking spaces for nearby mosques, providing a total of 144 parking spots.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman SRTA also detailed the construction of a new road consisting of a single carriageway with two lanes in each direction, connecting the ninth intersection on Al Dhaid Road to the Hudaybiya district. This 3.8 km road includes asphalt shoulders, a protective barrier for vehicles, and foundations for lighting poles.